Tokyo stocks open lower on escalating tensions over Ukraine

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, as fears of a large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine intensified with Kyiv declaring a state of emergency. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 154.09 points, or 0.58 percent, from Tuesday to 26,295.52. Japanese financial markets were closed Wednesday for a national holiday. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 6.69 points, or 0.36 percent, to 1,874.39. Decliners were led by air transportation, rubber product and wholesale tra...