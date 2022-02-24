Tokyo stocks down in morning on escalating tensions over Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Thursday morning as fears of a large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine intensified with Kyiv declaring a state of emergency. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 288.15 points, or 1.09 percent, from Tuesday to 26,161.46. Japanese financial markets were closed Wednesday for a national holiday. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 13.34 points, or 0.71 percent, at 1,867.74. Decliners were led by rubber product, air transportation, and glass and ceramics product issues.