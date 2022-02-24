URGENT: Nikkei index falls over 2% on escalating tensions over Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index extended its losses Thursday afternoon, briefly dropping over 2 percent on reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had decided to carry out a special military operation in eastern Ukraine. As of 12:45 p.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average was down 507.17 points, or 1.92 percent, from Tuesday at 25,942.44. Japanese financial markets were closed Wednesday for a national holiday. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was 26.51 points, or 1.41 percent, lower at 1,854.57.