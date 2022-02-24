URGENT: Nikkei index falls over 2% on escalating tensions over Ukraine

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

The Nikkei stock index extended its losses Thursday afternoon, briefly dropping over 2 percent on reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had decided to carry out a special military operation in eastern Ukraine. As of 12:45 p.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average was down 507.17 points, or 1.92 percent, from Tuesday at 25,942.44. Japanese financial markets were closed Wednesday for a national holiday. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was 26.51 points, or 1.41 percent, lower at 1,854.57.
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News