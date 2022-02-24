URGENT: Nikkei plunges to 15-month low as Ukrainian crisis deepens

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index plunged on Thursday, falling below 26,000 for the first time since November 2020, as Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to carry out a special military operation in eastern Ukraine. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 478.79 points, or 1.81 percent, from Tuesday at 25,970.82, its lowest closing level since Nov. 20, 2020. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 23.50 points, or 1.25 percent, lower at 1,857.58. Decliners were led by air transportation, rubber product and glass and ceramics issues.