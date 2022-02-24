Main events scheduled for March

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for March: March 1 (Tues) -- New motor vehicle sales for February to be released by Japan Automobile Dealers Association. March 2 (Wed) -- Statistics showing corporate financial results by industry for October-December 2021 period to be released by Finance Ministry. -- Judge Impeachment Court to hold first hearing for high court judge Kiichi Okaguchi for posting inappropriate messages on social media that were offensive to parties in two separate trials. March 3 (Thurs) -- Results of consumer confidence survey for February to be released by Cabinet Office. -- Tok...