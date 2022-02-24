Japan seeks to further ease border controls as COVID 6th wave wanes

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that the Japanese government is considering further easing border restrictions as the country prepares to "exit the sixth wave" of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We hope to gradually increase international travel while taking into consideration the infection situation at home and abroad, as well as the demand of Japanese returnees," Kishida said at a House of Councillors Budget Committee session. The government has already decided to relax Japan's border controls from March in the wake of criticism from business and academic circles at home and abroad. Among...