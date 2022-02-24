Soccer: 18-yr-old Nakai extends Real Madrid contract until 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Eighteen-year-old Japanese midfielder Takuhiro Nakai extended his contract with Spanish giants Real Madrid through 2025, his management said Thursday. The Shiga Prefecture native has been at the Real academy since 2014 and currently plays for under-19 side Juvenil A. He will be playing for Real Madrid Castilla, the reserve team for their top team, from next season. "I am honored to announce that I have extended my contract with Real Madrid," he tweeted. "I am very grateful to the club, all the staff and the fans who have supported me throughout my journey." "I will do my best to repay everyone...