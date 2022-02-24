U.S. economic growth for 2021 unchanged at 5.7%

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. government on Thursday left unchanged the country's economic growth for 2021 at 5.7 percent, while revising upward the figure for the October to December period to an annualized real 7.0 percent from 6.9 percent. The upgraded data for gross domestic product in the fourth quarter was in line with the market consensus. It followed a 2.3 percent increase in the previous quarter. According to the Commerce Department, personal spending, which accounts for two-thirds of the world's largest economy, increased 3.1 percent in the October to December period, revised down from 3.3 percent in the...