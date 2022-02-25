URGENT: Japan to sanction Russia in finance, trade for invading Ukraine: PM

Newsfrom Japan

Japan plans to impose sanctions on Russia in finance and export control in coordination with the United States and Europe in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday. During a virtual summit meeting of the Group of Seven nations, Kishida condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine as "a challenge to the international order based on the rule of law," according to the Japanese government. Kishida said Moscow's action was in serious violation of international law and the U.N. Charter.