Tokyo stocks open higher after Nikkei's sharp fall on Russian attack

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rebounded in early trading Friday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, as investors bought on dips after the benchmark Nikkei index fell to a 15-month low the previous day as Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 267.74 points, or 1.03 percent, from Thursday to 26,238.56. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 6.70 points, or 0.36 percent, at 1,864.28. Gainers were led by marine transportation, air transportation and electric appliance issues. At 9 a.m...