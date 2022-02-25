Tokyo stocks up in morning after Nikkei's fall on Russian attack

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were sharply higher Friday morning with investors buying on dips after the benchmark Nikkei index fell to a 15-month low the previous day as Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 382.76 points, or 1.47 percent, from Thursday to 26,353.58. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 13.38 points, or 0.72 percent, to 1,870.96. Gainers were led by marine transportation, electric appliance and air transportation issues.