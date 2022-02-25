Taiwan to impose sanctions against Russia over Ukraine invasion

Newsfrom Japan

Taiwan said Friday it is joining other democracies in imposing sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The self-ruled island will "join international economic sanctions against Russia" to "compel Russia to halt its military aggression against Ukraine, and to restart peaceful dialogue among all parties concerned as soon as possible," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Taiwan is one of the largest suppliers of computer chips in the world. The statement did not say what form the proposed sanctions would take, but they may come in the form of export restrictions on science- and te...