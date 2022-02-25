Japanese drugmaker's unit gains Canada's nod for plant-based vaccine

Newsfrom Japan

Canada has approved a plant-based coronavirus vaccine developed by a local subsidiary of Japan's Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. and GlaxoSmithKline Plc, the Japanese drugmaker said. Covifenz by Medicago Inc. and GSK is the first vaccine of its kind in the world against COVID-19, according to the Japanese company. A clinical trial of the vaccine has been ongoing since October in Japan, and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma says it aims to apply for approval with the Japan's health ministry in the July-September quarter. Plants that are relatives of tobacco and grow relatively quickly, are used to produc...