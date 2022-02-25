Drugmaker Shionogi applies for oral COVID pill approval in Japan

Japanese pharmaceutical firm Shionogi & Co. said Friday it has applied for approval of its oral COVID-19 drug, after mid-phase clinical trials showed efficacy in reducing the coronavirus in the body. It is the first such pill developed by a Japanese drugmaker. The Osaka-based firm said it had filed with the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry for conditional early approval of the drug known as S-217622, following the results of "Phase 2a" clinical trials. The drug has been developed for mild-to-moderate coronavirus cases, regardless of whether patients are at risk of hospitalization. It is beli...
