Main events scheduled for Feb. 28-March 6

Main events scheduled in Japan for Feb. 28-March 6: Feb. 28 (Mon) -- Preliminary industrial production index for January to be released by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. -- Tokyo Family Court to rule on transgender woman seeking legitimization of children born to her female partner impregnated with her frozen sperm. March 1 (Tues) -- New motor vehicle sales for February to be released by Japan Automobile Dealers Association. March 2 (Wed) -- Statistics showing corporate financial results by industry for October-December 2021 to be released by Finance Ministry. -- Judge Impeachment Co...