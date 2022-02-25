Tokyo stocks rebound, Nikkei up nearly 2% after fall on Ukraine woes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks surged on Friday, snapping a five-day losing streak, as investors scooped up shares battered by Russia's military attack on Ukraine. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 505.68 points, or 1.95 percent, from Thursday at 26,476.50. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 18.66 points, or 1.00 percent, higher at 1,876.24. Gainers were led by marine transportation, electric appliance and air transportation issues.