Soccer: Asian Champions League to start in fall from 2023: AFC

The Asian Champions League will change its start from spring to autumn from 2023, the Asian Football Confederation said Friday as part of its club competition reforms. The move will "enable Asia's top clubs to benefit from more synchronized transfer windows," the AFC said in a statement, adding it will improve "opportunities to sign quality players and coaches with respect to worldwide leagues' seasons." Starting from the 2023-24 tournament, the limit on players from any foreign nation will be increased from three to five, while the existing slot for one player from a country with an AFC membe...