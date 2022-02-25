Japan's Cabinet approves draft law to promote economic security

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Cabinet approved Friday a draft law to promote economic security by strengthening supply chains for vital products such as semiconductors and to better cope with geopolitical risks associated with China and Russia. As global competition intensifies in the high-technology field and concerns grow about cyberattacks, the government aims to enact the bill during the current parliament session through mid-June. The bill stipulates the government will safeguard key infrastructure from cyberattacks, develop cutting-edge technologies through public-private cooperation and make certain patents ...