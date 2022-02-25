China repeats opposition to sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion

Newsfrom Japan

China on Friday repeated its opposition to sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, urging the United States, its allies and the European Union to make efforts to resolve the issue through dialogue and consultation. "The United States has imposed more than 100 sanctions on Russia," but they have "never been a fundamental and effective way to solve any problem," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters in Beijing. Such sanctions have only caused "serious difficulties" for the relevant countries, Wang said, adding, "China will continue to carry out normal trade coop...