Group formed to protect gig worker rights, set rules

Newsfrom Japan

An organization has been formed by messaging app provider Line Corp. and other companies involved in recruitment services to protect the rights of gig workers amid a rise in their numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded in late January, the Japan Spot Work Association will set up helplines and create ground rules for the industry, as gig workers are considered self-employed and therefore not guaranteed minimum wage or employment insurance under current labor laws. The companies involved in the founding also include Tsunagu Group Holdings Inc., Sharefull Inc., HR Solutions Corp. and Wakra...