Soccer: Frontale begin to show championship form in win over Antlers

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Two-time defending J-League champions Kawasaki Frontale delivered their most convincing effort of the young season on Saturday, a 2-0 win at Kashima Antlers. Early goals from Kei Chinen and Asahi Sasaki put the champions in the driver's seat at Ibaraki Prefecture's Kashima Stadium, and they survived a string of second-half near-misses to keep a clean sheet and improve to two wins and a loss. Chinen pressured Antlers into a defensive mistake and exploited it to open the scoring in the second minute. The Frontale forward harassed midfielder Yuta Higuchi into passing back into the penalty area to...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer