Soccer: Frontale begin to show championship form in win over Antlers

Two-time defending J-League champions Kawasaki Frontale delivered their most convincing effort of the young season on Saturday, a 2-0 win at Kashima Antlers. Early goals from Kei Chinen and Asahi Sasaki put the champions in the driver's seat at Ibaraki Prefecture's Kashima Stadium, and they survived a string of second-half near-misses to keep a clean sheet and improve to two wins and a loss. Chinen pressured Antlers into a defensive mistake and exploited it to open the scoring in the second minute. The Frontale forward harassed midfielder Yuta Higuchi into passing back into the penalty area to...