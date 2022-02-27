Japan financial watchdog reviews compulsory quarterly disclosure rule

Japan's financial watchdog has begun discussions as part of a review of compulsory quarterly company disclosures, a controversial move the regulator argues will encourage firms to think long-term but that critics say will erode transparency. The Financial Services Agency is expected to show as early as this spring the direction of its review, a part of efforts to promote a "new capitalism" as advocated by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, following discussions at its Financial System Council. The move comes as the agency tries to address so-called "short-termism" in which companies prioritize mark...
Kyodo News

