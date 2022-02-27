Soccer: Urawa Reds Ladies win Japan's Empress's Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Yuika Sugasawa scored the only goal in Urawa Reds Ladies' 1-0 win over JEF United Ichihara Chiba in the Empress's Cup Japan women's soccer championship final at Sanga Stadium on Sunday. Sugasawa scored off Kiko Seike's cross from the right in the 67th minute of the contest between two WE League clubs, giving the Reds Ladies their first national title after reaching the final for the third straight year. The win made it a double for Urawa, after the men from Saitama Prefecture won the Emperor's Cup in December.