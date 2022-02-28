N. Korea says it conducted test for reconnaissance satellite on Sun.

Newsfrom Japan

North Korea carried out a test for developing a reconnaissance satellite system on Sunday, state-run media reported Monday following what its neighboring countries described as a ballistic missile launch toward the Sea of Japan. The latest test of what appears to be military equipment suggests that North Korea plans to take advantage of the United States' focus on Russia's invasion of Ukraine to develop its weapons capability, some foreign affairs experts said. Tokyo said North Korea's missile on Sunday fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone after flying about 300 kilometers and reaching...