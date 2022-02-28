G-7 vows to cooperate on sanctions on Russia, support for Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

The foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major developed nations pledged Sunday to work together on further sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine in response to Moscow's invasion of the Eastern European country, the Japanese government said. Strongly condemning Russia's aggression, the G-7 foreign policy chiefs also underlined their backing for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity during their two-hour online meeting, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry. Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said at the meeting that Tokyo will join efforts by the other G-7 member...