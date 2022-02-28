Japan's Jan. industrial output falls 1.3% on month

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's industrial output fell 1.3 percent in January from the previous month, government data showed Monday. The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 95.2 against the 2015 base of 100, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report. The result followed a 1.0 percent drop in December. The index of industrial shipments decreased 1.8 percent to 93.7 while that of inventories was down 1.8 percent at 99.0. Based on a poll of manufacturers, the ministry expects output to rise 5.7 percent in February and edge up 0.1 percent in March.