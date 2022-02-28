Tokyo stocks open lower on expanding int'l sanctions against Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday as an expanding list of international sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine raised concerns over potential repercussions on the global economy. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 170.09 points, or 0.64 percent, from Friday to 26,306.41. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 2.96 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,873.28. Decliners were led by wholesale trade, electric appliance and service issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 115.58-59 yen compared with ...