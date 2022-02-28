Tokyo stocks fall in morning on growing int'l sanctions on Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Monday morning on worries that the global economy will be adversely impacted by the expanding international sanctions against Russia following its military attack on Ukraine. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 83.08 points, or 0.31 percent, from Friday to 26,393.42. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 0.74 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,875.50. Decliners were led by wholesale trade, electric appliance, and transportation equipment issues.