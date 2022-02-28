Japan gov't, BOJ to craft "maximum costs" sanction on Russia

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government and Bank of Japan on Monday discussed crafting a financial sanction that will inflict "maximum costs" on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, a senior Finance Ministry official said. The meeting was held after Tokyo decided to join efforts by other Group of Seven members to block some Russian banks from an integral international payment system known as SWIFT in response to Moscow's aggression. Masato Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters financial and monetary authorities "will work closely with the G-7 nations and the internat...