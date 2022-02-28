Soccer: Doan scores winner to keep PSV in Dutch title race

Newsfrom Japan

Ritsu Doan scored a 67th-minute winner off the bench as PSV Eindhoven came from behind to defeat Sparta Rotterdam 2-1 away in the Dutch first division on Sunday. Sparta scored the only goal of the first half at Sparta Stadion in Rotterdam when Lennart Thy found the net in the 32nd minute, and PSV were then given a big helping hand in the 54th minute when Arno Verschueren was shown a straight red card. Five minutes after Verschueren was sent off for a cynical tackle from behind on Eran Zahavi, Mauro Junior equalized and Doan struck the winner, his fifth goal of the Eredivisie season, when the b...