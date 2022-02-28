Tokyo stocks end higher on Russia-Ukraine meeting hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Monday on hopes that a meeting between Ukraine and Russia would de-escalate the conflict, though gains were limited on concerns that expanding international sanctions against Russia would adversely impact the global economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 50.32 points, or 0.19 percent, from Friday at 26,526.82. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 10.69 points, or 0.57 percent, higher at 1,886.93. Gainers were led by marine transportation, nonferrous metal, and iron and steel issues.