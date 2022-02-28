Japan automakers' 2021 domestic output hits lowest level in 45 years

Newsfrom Japan

Total domestic output by Japanese automakers in 2021 fell to its lowest level in 45 years, dropping 2.7 percent from a year earlier to 7.85 million vehicles, amid a supply shortage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, industry data showed Monday. According to the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, total output in Japan decreased for the third straight year. The prolonged global semiconductor crunch could continue to hit the auto industry this year. The figure is about 42 percent lower from its peak of 13.49 million units produced in 1990. Automakers may face difficulty in sustaining em...