URGENT: Japan to limit trade with Russian central bank amid Ukraine invasion

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will restrict trading with the Russian central bank to ensure the effectiveness of financial sanctions by the United States and Europe following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Kishida said Monday. Japan has also decided to impose sanctions on the president of Belarus and other individuals and implement export controls over that nation's "clear involvement in the aggression." To support Ukraine, Japan will extend humanitarian assistance worth $100 million, Kishida told reporters after speaking by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who expressed his appreciat...