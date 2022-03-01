Japan raises COVID-19 entry cap to 5,000 per day amid calls for more

Newsfrom Japan

Japan eased COVID-19 border controls on Tuesday, setting its limit on new entrants at 5,000 per day, up from the previous 3,500, and reducing or exempting quarantine periods for both Japanese and foreign nationals. Within the daily cap, which was relaxed for the first time in three months, foreign nationals will be able to enter Japan for purposes other than tourism. But calls for further easing of the controls remain strong among business and academic communities at home and abroad. Japan's entry ban on nonresident foreigners effective from late November to the end of February, initially aime...