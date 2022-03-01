Toyota halts Japan plants as supplier hit by cyberattack

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. suspended all of its plants in Japan on Tuesday after one of its domestic suppliers suffered a computer system failure caused by a suspected cyberattack. The temporary halt resulting from the system malfunction at Kojima Industries Corp. in Toyoda, Aichi Prefecture, affected all 28 production lines at 14 factories, impacting the output of about 13,000 vehicles. It was not known whether the automaker would be able to resume operations on Wednesday. Japan's top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters the system failure was caused by a cyberattack. The chief Cabine...