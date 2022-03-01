Tokyo stocks up in morning on firm tech shares, Ukraine weighs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday morning, tracking overnight advances on the technology-heavy Nasdaq index, although uncertainty over the Ukraine crisis continued to weigh on the market. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 390.15 points, or 1.47 percent, from Monday to 26,916.97. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 17.50 points, or 0.93 percent, at 1,904.43. Gainers were led by marine transportation, mining and service issues.