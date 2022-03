Main events scheduled for Wednesday, March 2

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Wednesday, March 2: -- Statistics showing corporate financial results by industry for October-December 2021 to be released at 8:50 a.m. by Finance Ministry. -- Judge Impeachment Court to hold 1st hearing for high court judge Kiichi Okaguchi over posting of inappropriate messages on social media that were offensive to parties in two separate trials at 1:30 p.m.