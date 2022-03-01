Tokyo stocks end higher on Ukraine-Russia cease-fire hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday on cautious optimism about the Ukraine crisis after representatives from Ukraine and Russia agreed to continue negotiations for a cease-fire, although the unpredictability of the situation continued to weigh on the market. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 317.90 points, or 1.20 percent, from Monday at 26,844.72, advancing for the third straight trading day. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 10.24 points, or 0.54 percent, higher at 1,897.17. Gainers were led by marine transportation, mining and service i...