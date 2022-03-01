G-7 discusses details of additional financial sanction on Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of Seven industrialized nations met online Tuesday to discuss the details of an additional financial sanction against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The G-7 nations have said they will exclude some Russian banks from SWIFT, a key international payment system, to disrupt Russia's foreign trade. After making procedural adjustments in the meeting, the sanction is expected to take effect later this week. The Japanese government said Sunday it will join the punitive action led by the United States and European countries. The Society for...