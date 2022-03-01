Fire-hit Japanese transport vessel sinks in Atlantic Ocean

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese-operated ship carrying thousands of vehicles that caught fire last month has sunk in the Atlantic Ocean, the vessel's operator said Tuesday. The Felicity Ace, operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. and carrying about 4,000 cars, including Porsches and other luxury vehicles made by German manufacturer Volkswagen Group, was being towed to safe waters near Portugal's Azores islands when it began to tilt and sink into the ocean. So far, no oil leakage has been observed. However, emergency vessels continue to monitor the ship, which sank some 400 kilometers from the Azores in an area where...