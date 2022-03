Newsfrom Japan

The International Energy Agency said Tuesday its member countries agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their emergency reserves amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Such a coordinated release of oil reserves, the first of its kind since 2011, is intended to "send a unified and strong message to global oil markets that there will be no shortfall in supplies" due to Russian aggression against its neighbor country, the IEA said in a press release.