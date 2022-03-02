U.S. vows to counter China with allies over "distorted" global trade

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. administration of President Joe Biden on Tuesday slammed China for having "distorted" global trade through its unfair economic practices, and vowed to work with allies and partners to confront moves that undermine market competition. In its annual trade policy agenda released the same day, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative also underscored its efforts to beef up economic engagement with Asian countries through a planned "Indo-Pacific Economic Framework," an idea initially announced by Biden in October amid China's growing economic clout in the region. The USTR said it plans ...