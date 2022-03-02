Japan's capital spending in Oct.-Dec. up 4.3% on year

Newsfrom Japan

Capital spending by Japanese companies in the October-December period rose 4.3 percent from a year earlier for the third consecutive quarter of increase, government data showed Wednesday. Investment by all nonfinancial sectors for purposes such as building factories and adding equipment totaled 11.6 trillion yen ($101 billion), according to the data released by the Finance Ministry. Pretax profits at companies covered in the ministry's survey rose 24.7 percent to 23.0 trillion yen. Sales grew 5.7 percent to 351.0 trillion yen. Taking into account the latest capital spending figures, the Cabine...