Tokyo stocks open lower on growing worries over Ukraine crisis impact

Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower Wednesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, amid increasing concern about the impact on the global economy from Russia's escalating military action in Ukraine and a growing list of international sanctions on Moscow. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 346.50 points, or 1.29 percent, from Tuesday to 26,498.22. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 28.00 points, or 1.48 percent, at 1,869.17. Decliners were led by rubber product, insurance and transportation equipm...