URGENT: Toyota restarts all plants in Japan after halt caused by cyberattack
Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday it resumed operations at all of its domestic plants after one of its suppliers was hit by a cyberattack. The automaker restarted 14 assembly plants after its production data system connected to Kojima Industries Corp. was restored, even though a computer system failure at the supplier has not been completely fixed.