Biden to show resolve to stand up to Russia's invasion in key address

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to express Tuesday his determination to stand up against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as Moscow continues its apparent attempt to rewrite the post-Cold War international order by force. "Throughout our history we've learned this lesson -- when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos," Biden is expected to say during his first State of the Union address, according to the White House. He will declare that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "wrong" to think that Western nations would not respond to his aggression and that the Uni...