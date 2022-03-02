Tokyo stocks lower in morning on growing worry over Ukraine crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell sharply Wednesday morning on growing concern over the impact of higher fuel costs on the global economy as Russia escalates military action in Ukraine. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 502.77 points, or 1.87 percent, from Tuesday to 26,341.95. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 33.7 points, or 1.78 percent, at 1,863.47. Decliners were led by rubber product issues, transportation equipment and insurance issues.