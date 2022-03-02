Tokyo stocks down, crude oil surges on worries over Ukraine crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended sharply lower and crude oil futures rose Wednesday amid increasing concern about Russia's escalating military action in Ukraine and the impact of a growing list of international sanctions on Moscow. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 451.69 points, or 1.68 percent, from Tuesday at 26,393.03. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 37.23 points, or 1.96 percent, lower at 1,859.94. Decliners were led by rubber product, transportation equipment and insurance issues.