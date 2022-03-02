FEATURE: Osaka Ohsho chain makes inroads in Shanghai, the Chinese food mecca

Newsfrom Japan

Popular food chain Osaka Ohsho, which specializes in Japanese-Chinese food and is known in Japan mainly for its jumbo gyoza dumplings, aims to take advantage of a surge in demand for Japanese cuisine in China by opening a string of outlets this year in Shanghai. Bringing the taste of Osaka to the Chinese food mecca, Osaka Fun Dining Osaka Ohsho features new menus offering specialty dishes not found at its eateries in Japan including "okonomiyaki" fritters and "kushi-katsu" skewered pork cutlets. Unable to travel to Japan as tourists due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chinese people keen for a ta...