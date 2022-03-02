Soccer: Ienaga, Yamane goals earn Frontale 2-1 comeback win over Reds

Newsfrom Japan

Second-half goals from Akihiro Ienaga and Miki Yamane propelled Kawasaki Frontale to a 2-1 comeback victory over Urawa Reds on Wednesday in the J-League first division. Trailing at the break following a set-piece goal from Takuya Iwanami midway through the first half, the defending J1 champions found the net twice in a two-minute span to take control of the clash at Kawasaki's Todoroki Stadium. The result moved Toru Oniki's men to the top of the table, while Ricardo Rodriguez's Reds, who kicked off the season by beating Frontale 2-0 in the Japanese Super Cup on Feb. 12, remained winless in the...